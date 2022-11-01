"What did he do for the company?" - Former WWE Superstar questions Jon Moxley's contribution to popular promotion

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley may be on a stellar run, but he has failed to impress Matt Cardona, who questioned the former's contribution to GCW.

Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion. While under contract with All Elite Wrestling, the three-time world champion has also been wrestling in other promotions such as NJPW and GCW.

Last year at The Art of War Games pay-per-view, Matt Cardona dropped the GCW World Title to Jon Moxley, who showed up as Cardona's surprise opponent. Since winning the title, Moxley successfully defended it on a few occasions before dropping it to Nick Gage.

During a recent interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about Moxley's run in GCW. He mentioned that he deserves more praise and appreciation than the AEW World Champion. Cardona also questioned what the former WWE Champion had contributed to the company.

"Moxley comes in, he wins the title, doesn't do anything with it. He's never trending when he does the deathmatch stuff. I understand it's cool. 'Oh we have this AEW guy as the champ.' But he's not doing anything for the company. What did he do for the company?" Matt Cardona said [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Cardona also mentioned that he is interested in winning the GCW World Title once again.

Jon Moxley's next challenger for the AEW World Title might be his biggest threat yet

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley has been on a stellar run since winning the title at AEW Grand Slam against Bryan Danielson.

The Purveyor of Violence has defended his title against several high-profile opponents. His match against Adam Page on the October 18 edition of Dynamite ended in an unfortunate stoppage due to Hangman suffering an injury. Mox then successfully defended the title against Penta El Zero Miedo on the latest edition of the Wednesday show.

However, the three-time world champion's possible greatest threat yet is slated to arrive at the Full Gear Pay-Per-View, where he will face Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF has claimed that he will prove to William Regal and the rest of the world that he has earned the opportunity and deserves to win the title. He refused to cash in his Casino Battle Royal chip two weeks ago and vowed to win the title fair and square on November 19.

