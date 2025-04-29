"What everyone wants is me and Kenny" - Absent former WWE star teases AEW dream match

Over the years, AEW has booked several never-seen-before dream matches. From Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson to Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Adam Page, the Jacksonville-based promotion has produced countless in-ring classics since its inception.

Ad

However, there are a number of jaw-dropping dream matches that Tony Khan has yet to book. In a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy Matthews discussed several topics, including which dream opponent he wants to wrestle the most.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per The Best Kept Secret, the fans would be most delighted if he crossed paths with Kenny Omega inside the squared circle.

"I think that what everyone wants is me and Kenny, Yeah, me and Kenny. That's on a lot of people's bucket list. Will it happen? I don’t know. Am I down for it? Absolutely". [From 54:10 onwards]

Ad

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion acknowledged the massive interest in a potential singles encounter between him and The Cleaner. Buddy Matthews claimed that he would be ready for such a huge opportunity, even though he is unsure about the possibility of the contest taking place.

It would be intriguing to see if Tony Khan would pit The Best Bout Machine against The Hound of Hell in the near future. Although they have traded blows in Trios action before, the duo is yet to go to war in a singles contest.

Ad

Check out the full conversation below:

Ad

Buddy Matthews also mentioned Hangman Adam Page as a dream opponent in AEW

Kenny Omega is not the only former AEW World Champion who is on the radar of Buddy Matthews. When asked about his potential dream opponents, The Best Kept Secret brought up Hangman Adam Page as the individual he is keen to battle.

The former World Trios Champion praised The Anxious Millennial Cowboy for his recent work and how he has developed as a character. Matthews stated that he was eager to have a match with The Hanger and tell a great story.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the moment, The Hanger finds himself in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The former AEW World Champion will battle Kyle Fletcher in the upcoming episode of Dynamite, with the winner heading to the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, Buddy Matthews is currently away from in-ring competition. The 36-year-old star was last seen at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, where he suffered an ankle injury during his match against Kazuchika Okada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More