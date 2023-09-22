"What the f**?" - Former WWE star is furious with Tony Khan dancing despite Jon Moxley being hurt

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley suffered a concussion during his match at Dynamite Grand Slam, and now a former WWE star is calling out Tony Khan for his behavior following the injury. The star in question is Stevie Richards.

At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam this past week, Jon Moxley stepped inside the ring to defend his International title against Rey Fenix. While Mox losing the title was a surprising moment, the concussion he reportedly suffered during the match caught the attention of the fans, and everyone seemed concerned.

It was previously reported that Mox suffered a concussion early in his match against Rey Fenix, and he continued to wrestle and finish the bout. In a viral picture, Mox's wife, Renee Paquette, Tony Khan, and so on seemed concerned about the former AEW International Champion.

Meanwhile, a former WWE star, Stevie Richards, seems furious with the AEW President and CEO for what he did after Mox's injury. After the show, TK came out on stage and danced in joy alongside Daniel Garcia. Richards called out Khan for his behavior after a major injury during the show.

Stevie sarcastically blasted TK for dancing in joy while Mox might have been in the hospital due to injury concerns. Here is what he said:

"Let's do a dance, let's do a dance. Jon Moxley might be in a hospital... What the f**k?"

AEW blocked Stevie Richards' video about Jon Moxley's botch

Following the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show, Stevie Richards posted a video titled "What Went Wrong?" to point out the botch that occurred during the match between Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix, especially the Fenix Driver that saw Mox dropped on his head.

However, the video was taken down by AEW for undisclosed reasons. Later, Stevie Richards took to Twitter to inform fans about his video getting blocked by Tony Khan and company:

"So [AEW] is already blocking my “What Went Wrong?” video worldwide. Maybe the company should work just hard to protect their talent so videos like mine don’t have to be made."

Meanwhile, there are no further updates on the concussion suffered by Moxley. henceforth, only time will tell when he will be fit for a return to the squared circle.

