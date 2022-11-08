"What the f**k is going on?" - Wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan for burying former WWE NXT Champion and major AEW star 'at the same time'

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has slammed AEW president Tony Khan for his lacklustre booking of the likes of TNT Champion Wardlow, ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe and top star Powerhouse Hobbs following the most recent edition of Dynamite.

Samoa Joe main-evented the November 2 edition of Dynamite, successfully defending his ROH Television Championship against Brian Cage. But what happened afterwards that had a lot of people talking.

The Embassy, Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs all engaged in a brawl that got a lot of people wondering what the direction of everyone involved will be.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran weighed in with what he thought about the match between Joe and Cage and was left bewildered by its aftermath:

"Who’s mad at who here? Who’s on whose side? What the f**k is going on? And again they are somehow managing to use and bury Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs at the same time, and Wardlow. What the f**k is going on?” [From 2:00:37 to 2:00:56]

Cornette also believes that Ring of Honor is becoming a detriment to AEW programming, as Tony Khan is spending too much time trying to establish ROH and not enough time on All Elite Wrestling.

"I’m not wanting to see the demise of Ring of Honor, I’m the one who kept them in business oh long ago, but you can’t—when you’ve got a promotion on television like AEW that was already starting to show some cracks at the seams when Ring of Honor came along and is now full blown imploded of the last f**king two or three months, you can’t spend your entire time on television trying to get another promotion over on the television show that is supposed to be about trying to save your existing promotion," said Cornette. [From 2:06:23 to 2:07:02]

Powerhouse Hobbs has his sights set on Wardlow's AEW TNT Championship

Whether or not you agree with the way things have been booked on AEW TV, there is one thing that is abundantly clear: Powerhouse Hobbs wants the TNT Championship.

Hobbs and Wardlow have encountered each other on a number of occasions in recent weeks, with the outcome always seeing Hobbs gravitate towards Wardlow's title belt.

Need Wardlow vs Hobbs at FULL GEAR not on a random episode of Rampage or Dynamite this is the stuff I want to seeNeed Wardlow vs Hobbs at FULL GEARnot on a random episode of Rampage or Dynamite this is the stuff I want to see 🔥 Need Wardlow vs Hobbs at FULL GEAR 😤 not on a random episode of Rampage or Dynamite https://t.co/pwQjrk2yif

At the time of writing, there has not been a match set up between the two big men, but given how angry Wardlow has been at the former Team Taz member as of late, combined with the fact that Full Gear is just around the corner, AEW fans might need to prepare themselves for a huge collision course.

Do you think Powerhouse Hobbs could be the next TNT Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

