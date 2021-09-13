What happened between CM Punk and Colt Cabana?

Is there still beef between CM Punk and Colt Cabana? Fans have been asking this question ever since The Straight Edge Superstar made his AEW debut a few weeks ago.

CM Punk and Colt Cabana have an enormous history with each other, starting from a close friendship that turned into a massive falling out to such an extent that the matter became legal.

To cut a long story short, Punk and Cobana entered the wrestling business dating back to 1999. Both men formed a tag team and went on to have several feuds with and against each other.

Punk and Cobana then took their talent to WWE, where the former yielded massive success. CM Punk's long and fruitful WWE run came to an abrupt end in 2014. The man, who is now signed to AEW, revealed that the place made him physically and mentally sick.

At this point, Colt and Punk were still good friends until the latter appeared on Cobana's Art Of Wrestling podcast. CM Punk took multiple shots at WWE's higher-ups and specifically alleged that Dr. Chris Amann was the one behind the Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) staph infection that Punk had contracted.

The aftermath of that interview saw WWE's Dr. Chris Amann suing Punk and Cobana for defamation. Dr. Amann eventually lost the lawsuit, but it spiralled into massive heat between Punk and Cabana.

CM Punk took to Twitter to take a shot at Colt Cabana!

The latter sued The Straight Edge Superstar for fraud, revealing that both men had a verbal agreement that CM Punk would compensate his legal fees and exemplary damages.

In 2019, CM Punk took to a shot at Cabana on Twitter for being greedy. However, in September of the same year, both men dropped their lawsuits without compensating each other.

CM Punk doesn't seem to have any issue with Colt Cabana in AEW

After their lawsuit ended, both men stayed quiet on social media about their bond. CM Punk then made his AEW debut during an episode of Rampage. Post that, The Straight Edge Superstar stated that he didn't have heat with any AEW stars.

Time eventually heals everything, such may be the case with CM Punk and Colt Cabana in AEW. It remains to be seen if the duo will pair up ever again, especially now when they are in the same company.

Do you want to see CM Punk and Colt Cabana work together in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

