What happened when AEW star Danhausen broke character and appeared on Conan O' Brien

Months ago, newly-signed AEW star Danhausen appeared on Conan O'Brien's podcast and revealed to the talk show host that he inspired his character.

Wrestling and entertainment go hand-in-hand. While many may dispute the essence of 'comedic wrestling,' there is no doubting the type of reactions that these characters bring out from the fans.

Ironically, on a segment entitled 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan,' Danhausen was interviewed by Conan.

In the clip, Danhausen shows his character's look via his phone and then surprises Conan with an explanation of the character's inspiration.

"So I go by the moniker, very nice, very evil, because nobody likes somebody who's too evil so I introduced the nice part of it so that they can buy into it and I can trick them, Danhausen explained." [0:43-0:51]

"Danhausen continues, Often I can describe it if somebody...a demon possessed you actually...if Conan O'Brien was possessed by a demon, that's what It gets described as, because I'm heavily influenced by you rather than other wrestlers."[0:53-1:07]

The AEW star elicited laughs from Conan himself and his crew, as the talk show host seems genuinely ecstatic at this explanation.

Danhausen further explained that he takes a lot of Simpsons references, Conan himself, and even 80's horror movies which left the latter in splits yet again.

With this revelation and AEW already having a history of working with celebrities in recent times, could this result in Conan appearing with Danhausen on Dynamite down the line?

What's next for Danhausen in AEW?

Tony Elite ~ please send Danhausen’s 1 million dollars in gold coins so he may swim in them



~ Love That Danhausen ~ Danhausen’s #AEW debut has hit 1 million viewsTony Elite ~ please send Danhausen’s 1 million dollars in gold coins so he may swim in them~ Love That Danhausen ~ Danhausen’s #AEW debut has hit 1 million views Tony Elite ~ please send Danhausen’s 1 million dollars in gold coins so he may swim in them~ Love That Danhausen ~ https://t.co/07ZuYfjNqb

With Danhausen now making his debut and 'kind of' interfering in the Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole match on last week's Dynamite, it remains to be seen how the character will be used in the future.

It's possible that Tony Khan could use a slow burn approach as he did with Orange Cassidy and allow audiences to get used to the idea of this character appearing on Dynamite.

Whatever that plan is, it will undoubtedly be 'Very Nice, Very Evil.'

