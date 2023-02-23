What happened to Jon Moxley after he made history on AEW Dynamite?

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made history by becoming the first wrestler in the promotion to win 100 matches. Moxley has been a mainstay in AEW since its inception in 2019.

In the main event of the show, Moxley faced off against Dark Order's Evil Uno in a match that was highly anticipated by fans. Despite the tough challenge presented by Uno, Moxley was able to secure the victory. He won the match by locking in a bulldog choke followed by a rear naked choke that rendered Uno unconscious.

After Jon's historic win, he was attacked by members of the Dark Order and Adam Page, who is set to face him in a Texas Death Match at Revolution. The two engaged in a heated brawl, with Hangman hitting with a barbed wire, but Moxley managed to escape Page's signature move. The stage is set for an intense showdown between the two wrestlers at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Jon Moxley's achievement of winning 100 matches and his unique and intense wrestling style has made him popular among fans and a significant contributor to AEW's success.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley's historic win on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes