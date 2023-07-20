What happened with Kenny Omega and Blackpool Combat Club after AEW Dynamite went off the air

In the electrifying conclusion of AEW Dynamite, fans were treated to an intense showdown between two powerhouse factions, The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club.

The highly anticipated third edition of the Blood & Guts match left viewers on the edge of their seats. As the epic battle reached its climax, emotions ran high. PAC's anger boiled over, leading to a tense confrontation with Claudio Castagnoli.

Despite Moxley's attempt to defuse the situation PAC decided he had enough and stormed out of the ring. In the end, it was The Elite who emerged victorious, securing the win when Hangman Page used a chain to constrict Wheeler Yuta's throat. This caused him to lose consciousness and ultimately ended the bout when Moxley submitted for Yuta.

Jon Moxley who was restrained with handcuffs helplessly watched as Kenny Omega and The Elite celebrated their victory with their hands raised. The crowd erupted in cheers as The Elite celebrated their hard-fought triumph.

The most shocking moments was yet to come. As AEW Dynamite went off the air. The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club shared a touching handshake, signifying the end of their epic rivalry.

Check out the tweet here.

The Eite and BCC

As the dust settles in this chapter only time will tell what lies ahead in the for both the factions.

What are your thoughts on the main-event of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.