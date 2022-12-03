Create

"WHAT HAPPENED TO MALAKAI BLACK" - Twitter savagely roasts AEW star's indecisiveness during Rampage segment

By Max Everett
Modified Dec 03, 2022 10:20 AM IST
AEW
Malakai Black has only recently returned to AEW

Fans have been quick to point out an inconsistency during the House of Black's appearance during AEW Rampage.

The main event featured a lumberjack match between QT Marshall and Orange Cassidy for the latter's AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy secured the win to retain the title despite interference from a returning Kip Sabian. Then all hell broke loose ringside as the lumberjacks engaged in a brawl.

The Varsity Athletes Josh Woods and Tony Nese attacked the Private Party in the ring, only for the lights to go out. When they came on, the House of Black's Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews stood in the ring, with Brody King and Julia Hart further up the entrance ramp.

Buddy and Malakai seized upon those in the ring, laying them and other lumberjacks like Serpentico out when Brody King joined them. Fans clocked some unusual behavior from Malakai as Serpentico was attacked, as Ortiz was initially selected for the attack.

However, Black signaled that it shouldn't be him but Serpentico before unusually attacking Ortiz anyway. Fans were quick to roast the indecisiveness, with general confusion over the meaning behind the act.

Make a note every all Atlantic champion is gonna face Kip sabian in some way…. WHAT HAPPENED TO MALAKAI BLACK #AEWRampage twitter.com/aewontv/status…
Malakai didn't want Ortiz attacked, but then immediately kicks him when he leaves the ring lol#Aew    #AEWRampage
House of Black have arrived and are goign after everyone who is left. Wait Malalki stopped them from attack Ortiz #AEW #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT
Malakai Black called his boys off of Ortiz and turned their ire on Serpentico... I know somehow @NylaRoseBeast is behind this! #AEWRampage
Was hoping we got Ortiz in House of Black
Interesting thing here.Malakai didn't want them attacking Ortiz. 🤔#AEWRampage https://t.co/UooC2pTgyI
OH THERE HE IS…. GOOD #AEWRampage https://t.co/E1CrgBYn3a
Wait.....so Malakai Black stops House of Black from beating down Ortiz.......but then seconds later, Malakai turns around and attacks Ortiz anyway? 🤔😕#AEW #AEWRampage

After the attack, House of Black approached a floored Brandon Cutler on the ground. The brief interaction has led AEW fans to speculate whether a House of Black vs. Elite feud could be on the cards.

What do you think is going on with Malakai Black? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
