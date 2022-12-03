"WHAT HAPPENED TO MALAKAI BLACK" - Twitter savagely roasts AEW star's indecisiveness during Rampage segment

Fans have been quick to point out an inconsistency during the House of Black's appearance during AEW Rampage.
The main event featured a lumberjack match between QT Marshall and Orange Cassidy for the latter's AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy secured the win to retain the title despite interference from a returning Kip Sabian. Then all hell broke loose ringside as the lumberjacks engaged in a brawl.
The Varsity Athletes Josh Woods and Tony Nese attacked the Private Party in the ring, only for the lights to go out. When they came on, the House of Black's Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews stood in the ring, with Brody King and Julia Hart further up the entrance ramp.
Buddy and Malakai seized upon those in the ring, laying them and other lumberjacks like Serpentico out when Brody King joined them. Fans clocked some unusual behavior from Malakai as Serpentico was attacked, as Ortiz was initially selected for the attack.
However, Black signaled that it shouldn't be him but Serpentico before unusually attacking Ortiz anyway. Fans were quick to roast the indecisiveness, with general confusion over the meaning behind the act.
After the attack, House of Black approached a floored Brandon Cutler on the ground. The brief interaction has led AEW fans to speculate whether a House of Black vs. Elite feud could be on the cards.
What do you think is going on with Malakai Black? Sound off in the comments below.
