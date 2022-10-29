"What the hell just happened" - Twitter stunned with Billy Gunn's kidnapping segment on AEW Rampage

The wrestling world was shocked when Billy Gunn was kidnapped during the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

Keith Lee squashed Serpentico in seconds. Following the match, The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, came out and asked Lee about Swerve Strickland. Tony Schiavone then mentioned that Billy Gunn is also missing since he left early due to a family emergency.

The Acclaimed was confused, Strickland then appeared on the Titantron and said he had kidnapped Billy Gunn. Strickland blamed Gunn for costing him and Lee the tag team titles and thus took Gunn hostage.

Swerve said that he is going to make sure that Gunn doesn't interfere in the rematch, and took a pair of pliers and seemingly cut Gunn's fingers.

Wrestling fans on Twitter were stunned by this sudden change in Swerve's character.

Check out the reactions below:

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life #AEWRampage What the hell just happened Swerve Strickland has gone too far for cutting Billy Gunn's finger he's definitely in a dark place you don't wanna mess with What the hell just happened Swerve Strickland has gone too far for cutting Billy Gunn's finger he's definitely in a dark place you don't wanna mess with 😨😨😨😨😨😨😨 #AEWRampage

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Swerve Strickland kidnapped Billy Gunn. Tied him to a chair. Taunted him like a horror movie killer. Then BROKE his fingers!!!



IS THIS WHAT WE DOING, AEW?



Keith Lee (



(I love wrestling man. ) Y'all...Swerve Strickland kidnapped Billy Gunn. Tied him to a chair. Taunted him like a horror movie killer. Then BROKE his fingers!!!IS THIS WHAT WE DOING, AEW?Keith Lee ( @RealKeithLee ), get yo boy!(I love wrestling man. Y'all... Swerve Strickland kidnapped Billy Gunn. Tied him to a chair. Taunted him like a horror movie killer. Then BROKE his fingers!!! IS THIS WHAT WE DOING, AEW? Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee), get yo boy! (I love wrestling man. 😅) https://t.co/Mcv2bThXe7

People were excited to see this segment and shared how intrigued they are by this new character.

Person of Special Interest @MarmoMoonAngel I love how wrestling is like: Swerve has kidnapped and is torturing Billy Gunn in an undisclosed location.



The commentary team: Wow! That's pretty awful of Swerve. Keith Lee is not happy. We'll see how this plays out in their ppv match. Okay! Onto the next match! I love how wrestling is like: Swerve has kidnapped and is torturing Billy Gunn in an undisclosed location.The commentary team: Wow! That's pretty awful of Swerve. Keith Lee is not happy. We'll see how this plays out in their ppv match. Okay! Onto the next match!

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg



He broke Billy Gunn’s fingers with a wrench so he won’t be able to scissor with his boys.



#AEWRampage



Villain Swerve is my new favorite thing.He broke Billy Gunn’s fingers with a wrench so he won’t be able to scissor with his boys. Villain Swerve is my new favorite thing.He broke Billy Gunn’s fingers with a wrench so he won’t be able to scissor with his boys. #AEWRampage https://t.co/O6FZDs5uIY

YSL 🐍 Kaptain👻🎃 @VanishedKaptain Streets saying swerve kidnapped billy gunn. The swerve heel run about to be god mode for him #AEWRampage Streets saying swerve kidnapped billy gunn. The swerve heel run about to be god mode for him #AEWRampage https://t.co/GrnIY9kLcO

Fans were worried about Gunn as well and hoped nothing too bad happened.

Thomas J. Black 🩼🎃 @ThomasJBlack1 @AndyNemmity I had a really bad feeling Swerve was about to kill Billy Gunn for a moment there. @AndyNemmity I had a really bad feeling Swerve was about to kill Billy Gunn for a moment there.

H2Z @SpiderH2Z Uh did Swerve just cut off one of Billy Gunn's fingertips? #AEWRampage Uh did Swerve just cut off one of Billy Gunn's fingertips? #AEWRampage

Joshua Cercado @bigheadjosh92 Swerve Strickland used a tool to injure Billy Gunn's fingers. The Acclaimed went to the back to check on Billy. #AEWRampage Swerve Strickland used a tool to injure Billy Gunn's fingers. The Acclaimed went to the back to check on Billy. #AEWRampage

"DON'T YOU F*****G DARE HURT HIM," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

A few compared this segment to a couple of gimmicks in WWE.

The wrestling world also felt that this was the best segment of the show.

After seeing what Swerve did, The Acclaimed ran backstage to try to save Gunn.

Next week is Gunn's birthday and fans will have to stay tuned to see in what condition Billy will be.

What was your reaction to the segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes