"What the hell just happened" - Twitter stunned with Billy Gunn's kidnapping segment on AEW Rampage

The wrestling world was shocked when Billy Gunn was kidnapped during the latest episode of AEW Rampage.
Keith Lee squashed Serpentico in seconds. Following the match, The AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, came out and asked Lee about Swerve Strickland. Tony Schiavone then mentioned that Billy Gunn is also missing since he left early due to a family emergency.
The Acclaimed was confused, Strickland then appeared on the Titantron and said he had kidnapped Billy Gunn. Strickland blamed Gunn for costing him and Lee the tag team titles and thus took Gunn hostage.
Swerve said that he is going to make sure that Gunn doesn't interfere in the rematch, and took a pair of pliers and seemingly cut Gunn's fingers.
Wrestling fans on Twitter were stunned by this sudden change in Swerve's character.
Check out the reactions below:
People were excited to see this segment and shared how intrigued they are by this new character.
Fans were worried about Gunn as well and hoped nothing too bad happened.
"DON'T YOU F*****G DARE HURT HIM," a fan tweeted.
Check out the full tweet here.
A few compared this segment to a couple of gimmicks in WWE.
The wrestling world also felt that this was the best segment of the show.
After seeing what Swerve did, The Acclaimed ran backstage to try to save Gunn.
Next week is Gunn's birthday and fans will have to stay tuned to see in what condition Billy will be.
What was your reaction to the segment? Let us know in the comments section below.
