What does Luchasaurus look like unmasked?

Luchasaurus is the new AEW Tag Team Champion with Jungle Boy!
Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 08, 2022 09:11 AM IST
On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jurassic Express star Luchasaurus won his first championship in AEW.

Since making his AEW debut, Luchasaurus has established his place as one of the most over and popular stars in the promotion. He and his tag team partner Jungle Boy became the new tag team champions by beating The Lucha Brothers.

Here are your NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions: @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus!#andNew#AEWDynamite https://t.co/yLmWiLvkjV

The AEW fanbase has always been full of praise in regards to Luchasaurus. However, fans often have wondered who the man under the mask is. With that being said, what does Luchasaurus look like when unmasked?

Fans who have followed him before AEW might know what he looks like underneath the mask. Luchasaurus sports long hair and a beard.

The real-life Austin Matelson mostly made a name for himself on the Lucha Underground, where he worked under the name Vibora.

Here is what he looks like without the usual mask:

Luchasaurus (Austin Matelson) competing on Big Brother without a mask
Luchasaurus (Austin Matelson) competing on Big Brother without a mask

How has Luchasaurus' run in AEW been so far?

Luchasaurus, who has previously worked with WWE under the name Judas Devlin, debuted for AEW at Double or Nothing in 2019 as part of the Casino Battle Royale.

Shortly afterward, he signed a full-time deal with AEW, forming a partnership with Jungle Boy. The duo joined forces with Marko Stunt, debuting the stable known as the Jurassic Express.

https://t.co/O1zQCcgdYF

The Jurassic Express has previously challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles. However, they failed to capture gold. Luchasaurus and Jungleboy finally won the titles to kick-start 2022 in the best way possible.

The newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champions have also been accompanied by Christian Cage in recent months. The three men scored an emphatic victory over Superkliq in an incredible match at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Edited by Angana Roy
