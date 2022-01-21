What are the matches announced for AEW's Beach Break 2022?

AEW is currently in the lead-up to Beach Break 2022. On January 5, 2022 episode of Dynamite, the promotion announced the second edition of Beach Break in Cleveland, Ohio.

Beach Break has been established as an annual TV special for AEW Dynamite. The 2022 edition will take place on January 26 at the Wolstein Center.

Recently, AEW announced a handful of matches for Beach Break 2022. With that being said, what are the matches announced for Beach Break 2022?

Beach Break 2022 will feature Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara competing in a Ladder Match for the Unified TNT Championship. Rhodes initially defeated The Spanish God to become a three-time champion.

At Battle Of The Belts, Rhodes was set to defend his title against Guevara but was forced to withdraw from the match, as he wasn't medically cleared to compete.

Guevara went on to beat Dustin Rhodes to become the interim TNT Champion, a title he defended successfully against Daniel Garcia. At Beach Break, the two TNT Champions will compete in a title unification ladder match.

The showdown between Rhodes and Guevara is expected to headline Beach Break 2022.

What does the AEW Beach Break 2022 undercard look like?

The Beach Break 2022 undercard will feature Adam Cole in a Lights Out Match against Orange Cassidy. The two have been feuding for weeks as part of an ongoing rivalry between The Elite and Best Friends.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Cole teamed up with his partner and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. The two defeated Cassidy & Kris Statlander, representing Best Friends.

The Inner Circle will also be in action at Beach Break 2022 as Chris Jericho will team up with Santana & Ortiz. Standing opposite them in the ring will be Daniel Garcia and 2point0.

Also Read Article Continues below

Another bout confirmed for Beach Break 2022 is a singles match between Red Velvet and Leyla Hirsch. On the latest Dynamite, Hirsch finally snapped and attacked both Velvet and Statlander in a backstage segment.

Edited by Abhinav Singh