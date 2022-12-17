"What he does means something" - WWE veteran believes AEW star and Gunther are alike in the ring (Exclusive)

Gunther has grown to become a fan-favorite in WWE. He won his first and current reign as Intercontinental Champion in June this year. Recently, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell cited how he was impressed by Sammy Guevara's Rampage match and was reminded of Gunther.

The 35-year old signed with NXT in 2019 and is a one-time United Kingdom Champion. He soon formed an alliance with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to form Imperium. Gunther and Keiser made their main roster debut on WWE SmackDown in April this year and soon competed in the tag team division.

On the latest edition of SmackTalk, Mantell highlighted how he was taken up by Guevara's in-ring skills in his match against Moxley:

"It was a good match. They worked their butts off....He (Sammy Guevara) did a Leap Frog off something, he was on the offense and he shot him and then he did the Leap Frog. And then a forward row and then I was thinking wait a minute, he's got the best quality shooter guy and just, I mean, if you really think about that, it didn't make any sense whatsoever." (45:56 - 46:34)

He added that the AEW star was like Gunther who never wasted any movement in the ring:

"If you kind of watch Gunther, move, work. And then Sammy, Gunther has no wasted movements like I said before. I mean, what he does means something, he makes it mean something and I liked the way Sammy got beat." (46:48 - 47:08)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE is making a mistake by putting Braun Strowman against Gunther for the title

Gunther's impressive in-ring skills have enabled him to become a dominant force. He is currently feuding with Braun Strowman, who is seemingly vying for the Intercontinental Champion.

In the same edition of SmackTalk, the WWE veteran stated that the Austrian star is like a 'car with a full tank.' He added that pitting him against The Monster of all Monsters was a disaster waiting to happen.

There have been rumors abuzz that Gunther is set to compete against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania next year. This would be the first time the two men would come face-to-face in the squared circle.

