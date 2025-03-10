What is next for Kenny Omega after AEW Revolution?

The former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has just made a bold statement after his huge win at Revolution 2025. Fans have already started speculating what's next for him through his post.

Kenny Omega was slated to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship at the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. It was Omega's first All Elite Wrestling PPV match since his in-ring return after more than a year out dealing with Diverticulitis. As expected, both Kenny and Takeshita put on an incredibly hard-hitting encounter.

After another great performance, Kenny Omega managed to capture the title despite Don Callis trying to interfere. With his big win, The Cleaner became the new International Champion as well. Following his big win, Omega took to X during the show to send a message implying what was next for him after the title win, while posing with the title on his shoulder.

"One step closer to getting it all back."

Considering his message after the win, Omega might be hinting at becoming the AEW's top guy once again similar to a few years back. It could also mean reuniting with The Young Bucks to bring back The Elite.

Moreover, The Cleaner is definitely back where he belongs and only time will tell what's next for him considering the message he sent.

