What is The Suzuki Incident from last week's AEW Dynamite?

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki and Jon Moxley competed in a huge main event showdown. The match gave birth to the famous Suzuki Incident, which was created by upset wrestling fans after the veteran's entrance was cut short on Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This prevented fans in the arena from chanting the entrance song's title, "Kaze Ni Nare." Shortly afterward, they took to Twitter and started using the term "The Suzuki Incident," which quickly went viral.

Twitter users hilariously trolled the same by using several other wrestling personalities for reference. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Bret Hart, and others were used as references by fans to further discuss The Suzuki Incident on Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets regarding this topic:

TJ Fritz @Fritz094 “AEW, we have a problem.”



The Wizard Of Wrestling @wrasslinwizard "I get why people are upset. I'm damn lucky to be an American who understands the sentiments of others. People have been hurt and as a proud father of an interracial baby, I promise you with all my being, I'll erase racism from this world"



Minoru Suzuki is set to call out Jon Moxley on this week's AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Suzuki and Lance Archer will confront Moxley. The Suzuki Gun duo will reunite in AEW and it is to be seen what the pair has in store for the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Moxley and Suzuki first collided in New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2020, as the latter failed to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship from the former WWE Superstar back then.

The rivalry once again picked up when Suzuki made his AEW debut at this year's All Out pay-per-view and confronted The Death Rider. The Japanese veteran made his way out to the ring after Moxley's victory over Satoshi Kojima, and the two men sparked a wild brawl. Suzuki eventually got the upper hand and hit him with the Gotch Style Piledriver.

Despite losing to Jon Moxley last week, their rivalry is set to continue on AEW Dynamite moving forward. This storyline could lead to a potential tag team match between Suzuki Gun and Moxley with a partner of his choice.

