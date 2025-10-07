What time will AEW Dynamite start this week? US, UK, India & more

AEW Dynamite will be live this Tuesday instead of the regular Wednesday. It is being advertised as Dynamite: Title Tuesday on October 7 for a special 2.5-hour episode.The timing for the show will be the usual 8/7c in the USA, live on TBS, and streaming on HBO MAX as well. The respective timings in the US will be 8:00 PM EDT and 7:00 PM CDT. Speaking of the other major wrestling markets, the timings for Dynamite: Title Tuesday will be as follows:United Kingdom:- 1:00 AM BSTIndia:- 5:30 AM IST (Wednesday)Australia:- 10:00 AM AEST (Wednesday)Saudi Arabia:- 3:00 AM AST (Wednesday)Japan:- 9:00 AM JST (Wednesday)What will Dynamite: Title Tuesday offer?The Dynamite: Title Tuesday is expected to headline with the AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page, going face-to-face with Samoa Joe ahead of their World title match at WrestleDream 2025.On the other hand, a TNT Championship match between Kyle Fletcher and Kyle O'Reilly is also scheduled. Furthermore, a title eliminator match between the team of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, and Brodido is set to take place aside from more marquee matches.Major stars will be on the showAside from the AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, Dynamite: Title Tuesday will feature top stars such as Jon Moxley, who will be in the ring against Tomohiro Ishii, as well as Mercedes Mone, who will put her TBS title on the line in an open challenge.Furthermore, Bobby Lashley, alongside The Hurt Syndicate will be in action against Ricochet and Gates of Agony for a trios street fight. Another major match will showcase PAC against Orange Cassidy after years.AEW is back at The Daily's PlaceAfter quite a while, AEW will be back home with the Dynamite: Title Tuesday at The Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Tony Khan often books special shows from the Daily's place, as the crowd is always rowdy.Overall, the fans, the ambience in the arena, and the matches and segments are expected to be great for Dynamite: Title Tuesday.