"What is Tony Khan doing at NXT??","TK WILDING BRUH" - Twitter erupts with hilarious claims about the AEW boss appearing in WWE

During a recent episode of WWE NXT, a fan in the audience caught the attention of many wrestling fans due to his uncanny resemblance to AEW President Tony Khan. This led to a plethora of reactions on Twitter as fans asked why Khan was attending a WWE show.

While it's highly unlikely that Tony Khan was actually in attendance at NXT, it's not surprising to see wrestling fans get excited about the possibility of a crossover between AEW and WWE.

The two wrestling companies have been in a heated rivalry since All Elite Wreslting's inception in 2019, with both companies frequently taking jabs at each other on social media and during their respective broadcasts.

Fans were quick to take notice of a spectator at the recent NXT event who was a striking resemblance to the AEW boss.

While it is unlikely that Khan would actually appear on WWE programming, it is not out of the realm of possibility for the two promotions to work together in some capacity.

Fans can enjoy the hilarious reactions and speculation that his presence has generated on social media. After all, as wrestling fans, it's always fun to speculate and dream about what could happen in the world of sports entertainment.

Jim Cornette criticizes Tony Khan's handling of The Acclaimed in AEW

The Acclaimed's fall from grace in AEW has been a topic of discussion amongst wrestling fans since they lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Gunns on the February 8, 2023, edition of Dynamite. The duo have struggled to find their footing since losing the title.

On his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette criticized Tony Khan's handling of The Acclaimed, claiming that he botched their title run and is now confused about what to do with them.

"Now he's f**ked up and realized Tony has that the people started liking The Acclaimed and he had absolutely no idea what to do with them when he got surprised by that, and so he botched the whole thing by having them drop the belts to The Gunn boys. He's been confused ever since as to what to do besides, for no apparent reason, get them out there so [Max] Caster can rap, and they can do the scissor and win a match," said Cornette. [1:41:01 - 1:41:31]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in AEW. Fans of the duo will be hoping for a return to form sooner rather than later.

