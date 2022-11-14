"What a waste of talent" - Wrestling veteran claims disappointment in Tony Khan's booking of promising AEW stars

Former WCW star Konnan recently opined that AEW President Tony Khan has wasted promising stars in Wardlow and Jade Cargill.

Both Wardlow and Jade Cargill rose to fame in All Elite Wrestling. The War Dog is the reigning TNT Champion, while Cargill is the TBS Champion. Wardlow rose the ranks through The Pinnacle, which was led by MJF. He had a high-profile feud with The Salt of the Earth and has been a popular babyface since. Meanwhile, Cargill is one of the biggest heels on the roster and boasts a streak of 40 straight wins.

During the latest edition of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan shared his honest thoughts on both the AEW originals. He feels that Tony Khan has missed a golden opportunity with the two stars as he has not been able to book them in good storylines. The veteran additionally criticized the pairing of Wardlow and Samoa Joe.

"Bro, What a waste of talent with Wardlow and Jade Cargill, specifically. Everything they’ve done with them has been brutal, the WarJoe name... everything bro! They’ve done a really bad job with him. They had something really hot. Jade looks like a star just standing there and they don’t do her any favors either,” Konnan said. [10:34 - 11:00]

Samoa Joe shockingly turned on Wardlow on AEW Rampage

Over the past few weeks, ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe has been building a good relationship with TNT Champion Wardlow.

WarJoe is currently in a feud with Prince Nana's faction, The Embassy, and Powerhouse Hobbs, whose eyes are locked on the TNT Title. This past week on AEW Rampage, both Wardlow and Samoa Joe were in the middle of the squared circle as the TNT Champion called out Hobbs.

As Hobbs walked out, Wardlow cut a fiery promo and, at one point, claimed that would capture every title in the company. This did not sit well with the current ROH TV Champion, who snapped and attacked Wardlow.

The two men look set to go into a heated rivalry. Despite being on the same page over the past few weeks, it remains to be seen what explanation Samoa Joe will give regarding turning on Wardlow.

