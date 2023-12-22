"Whatever happens to them, they deserve it" - WWE legend accuses AEW of favoritism; has no sympathy for the company (Exclusive)

A WWE legend has accused AEW of favoritism and believes that whatever happens to the company will be deserved, given the treatment of certain people.

In every line of work, higher-ups will always have their favorites. People that they can rely on in a time of need or, in some cases, choosing to favor certain people when the right decision would be to go with someone else.

Wrestling is no different as bookers and executives have chosen to favor certain performers over others, with AEW's recent fiasco with CM Punk being a prime example as fans and the locker room chose to side with The Elite instead of The Straight Edge Superstar.

During the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis and Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long didn't hold back when talking about All Elite Wrestling and their treatment of some people, claiming that the company has a severe case of favoritism.

“Whatever happens to them, they deserve it, because they had it. But what they did is listen to other people that didn’t want certain people in. ‘Hey so uh not him, he ain’t going to do us any good, let’s bring him in,’ but it’s all favouritism and some of them, that’s all they know. Favoritism, I’m telling you, ‘let me get my friend in’ that kind of thing. So that’s what I’m saying, AEW listened to them and there’s no leadership there, that’s their problem.” [From 01:24 to 01:56]

The AEW Continental Classic took an unexpected turn this week

The "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite took place, and fans witnessed an unexpected turn as the Gold League entered its final week of scheduled matches.

Swerve Strickland defeated Rush to finish the league phase on 12 points, putting him level with Jon Moxley who beat him the previous week. However, "Switchblade" Jay White managed to defeat Moxley in the main event, putting him level with both Swerve and Moxley.

This means that the Gold League Final that will take place next week on the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite will be a three-way match between Swerve, Moxley, and Switchblade. The winner of the bout will advance to the tournament final at World's End on December 30th.

