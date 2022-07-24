Wheeler Yuta retains the ROH Pure Championship against 23-year-old AEW star at Death before Dishonor

AEW star Wheeler Yuta successfully defended his Ring of Honor Pure Championship against Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia at ROH: Death Before Dishonor.

Under Pure rules, closed fists to the face, low blows and interferences were not permitted while slaps or chops to the face and body shots were allowed. A wrestler can only have three rope breaks, and once it's all consumed, his opponent can legally use the ropes in pinfalls or submissions.

Garcia and Yuta exhibited a technical wrestling clinic to start off the match, as the former tried to gain the advantage by tossing the latter onto the outside. The champion countered with a German suplex and a double wrist lock but the JAS member bit the former's ear.

Garcia targeted the damaged ear, but Yuta also bit the former's ear in retaliation. From there, both exchanged offenses, with Garcia applying the Sharpshooter and Yuta rolling it into a crossface.

The 23-year-old then unleashed the Regal Stretch, with William Regal in commentary, in an attempt to humiliate the Pure Champion. Yuta countered it with a Boston Crab, forcing Garcia to grab the ropes for a break.

In the closing moments, Garcia hit a massive piledriver, but Yuta kicked out. Following this, the ROH Pure Champion quickly hooked the AEW star's arm for a pinfall victory. Post-match, Yuta offered a handshake, but Garcia flipped him and the ROH logo off as he exited.

With Yuta's win, the Blackpool Combat Club now has three champions, as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Championship earlier.

What are your thoughts on Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia's match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far