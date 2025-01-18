When AEW star Brian Cage got "accused" of stealing items from a wrestling legend's bag in the locker room

AEW star Brian Cage has been signed to the company since early 2020. He is currently a member of The Don Callis Family, which, apart from him, consists of Don Callis (manager/leader), Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, and Lance Archer.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Brian Cage performed in several companies such as TNA, AAA, PWG, and more. He was a popular name on the independent circuit and he regularly wrestled in a Chicago-based promotion called AAW (All American Wrestling). Interestingly, during one of its shows back in 2010, the legendary Jerry Lynn accused him of stealing.

According to Pro Wrestling Stories, this incident happened on The Machine's birthday. Reports suggest that Jerry Lynn learned of the young wrestler's birthday and decided to have a little fun with him. He went backstage and acted like he was furious because some of his items were missing from his bag. He yelled that there was a thief among them and soon, Silas Young stated that he might have seen the former FTW Champion near his bag. This resulted in Lynn scolding Cage. Even though the young star was innocent, he stood there feeling the wrath of his experienced colleague.

Eventually, Jerry Lynn stopped yelling at him, playfully slapped him on his shoulder, and said,

"By the way, bud, Happy Birthday!" Lynn said.

Everyone in the locker room then burst into laughter as Cage realized that he had been ribbed.

Brian Cage on why signing with AEW was better for him

Back in 2020, after The Machine signed with All Elite Wrestling, he was interviewed by TSN. In this conversation, he said that he didn't go to WWE due to a lack of creative control in the company.

"And if I were to go to WWE, I wouldn’t have as much creative control. That, artistically speaking, was a big reason why (on signing with AEW)," said the 40-year-old. [H/T 411 Mania]

Brian Cage is married to ring announcer Melissa Santos. They reportedly began dating in 2016.

