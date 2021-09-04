Ever since signing with All Elite Wrestling, 2point0 has made quite the mark in the industry. The duo of Matt Lee and Jeff Parker are currently working as one of the primary heel tag teams of AEW and have definitely caught the attention of several fans.

Following their departure from WWE, it didn't take 2point0 too long to find themselves a new home. Almost immediately after arriving in AEW, Lee and Parker impressed the higher-ups through their in-ring performances and eventually signed with them.

What is this guy’s problem? Doing you a favour! https://t.co/lIqMCaClT1 — Matt 2point0 (@MattTheShow) September 4, 2021

Since arriving in AEW, 2point0 has been feuding with the likes of Sting and Darby Allin. Lee and Parker have also formed a partnership with Daniel Garcia, and the trio has also faced the team of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Allin on AEW Dynamite in a losing effort.

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, 2point0 and Garcia made a statement when they attacked CM Punk. However, Sting and Allin came to Punk's aid, and together, the trio made took out the heels.

Despite being unable to get the upper hand over their rivals through their sudden assaults, 2point0 has certainly maintained their momentum on AEW so far.

When was AEW tag team 2point0 released from WWE?

On June 25, 2021, 2point0 was released by WWE. Formerly known as Ever-Rise, Matt Lee and Jeff Parker started out working for WWE back in 2016 under the developmental brand.

In 2019, the duo finally signed a contract with WWE. After being rebranded to Matt Martel and Chase Parker, Ever-Rise certainly caught the attention of the WWE Universe courtesy of their incredible promo skills.

Ever-Rise eventually made their debut for 205 Live and became regulars under the 205 Live brand. At the same time, the team kept making occasional appearances on NXT.

In early 2021, Ever-Rise competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic but was unable to win the tournament.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Vedant Jain