"When [Kenny] Omega re-signs they will win the belts" - Twitter explodes after The Elite surprisingly loses their return match at AEW Full Gear

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to The Elite surprisingly losing their return match to Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear.
This was Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' first AEW appearance since their reported backstage altercation with CM Punk at All Out. Over the past few weeks, the inaugural Trios Champions have been teasing a return to the ring with special vignettes. Their comeback match was confirmed on the latest episode of Dynamite.
Taking to Twitter, fans went crazy as Rey Fenix finally used the hammer to Death Triangle's advantage and pinned Omega to retain the AEW World Trios Championship.
One fan also suggested that Omega and The Young Bucks will win the titles once the former AEW World Champion re-signs with the company. Whereas the majority seemed quite happy with Death Triangle's massive win.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
The Elite is the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. They won the titles at All Out by beating Hangman Adam Page and The Dark Order in the tournament final.
However, following their issues with Punk, they were forced to vacate the titles, with Death Triangle eventually winning it on an episode of Dynamite by beating Best Friends.
It now remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Omega and The Young Bucks going forward and if their storyline with PAC, Fenix, and Penta will continue.
Do you think The Elite should've won at Full Gear? Sound off in the comment section below.
