"When [Kenny] Omega re-signs they will win the belts" - Twitter explodes after The Elite surprisingly loses their return match at AEW Full Gear

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to The Elite surprisingly losing their return match to Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear.

This was Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' first AEW appearance since their reported backstage altercation with CM Punk at All Out. Over the past few weeks, the inaugural Trios Champions have been teasing a return to the ring with special vignettes. Their comeback match was confirmed on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, fans went crazy as Rey Fenix finally used the hammer to Death Triangle's advantage and pinned Omega to retain the AEW World Trios Championship.

One fan also suggested that Omega and The Young Bucks will win the titles once the former AEW World Champion re-signs with the company. Whereas the majority seemed quite happy with Death Triangle's massive win.

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Death Triangle retain in a great match!



Surprised The Elite lost tbh Death Triangle retain in a great match! Surprised The Elite lost tbh

Chris Walder @WalderSports Death Triangle beat the Elite in an absolute classic with a twist ending which 1000 percent worked. Death Triangle beat the Elite in an absolute classic with a twist ending which 1000 percent worked.

joey @azureblueworld AEW SAVED W DEATH TRIANGLE RIZZ W ELITE RIZZ #AEWFullGear AEW SAVED W DEATH TRIANGLE RIZZ W ELITE RIZZ #AEWFullGear https://t.co/7C3045ekWY

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame Elite/Death Triangle was exactly what you'd think it would be/should be, etc. Also like The Elite not walking right back into the titles. They need to be in the main event scene right now, things need to be shook up. Elite/Death Triangle was exactly what you'd think it would be/should be, etc. Also like The Elite not walking right back into the titles. They need to be in the main event scene right now, things need to be shook up.

Sean Radican @sr_torch I was worried The Elite would just beat Death Triangle and not skip a beat but I’m glad they went with the strong storytelling with Fenix finally doing Pac’s biding with the hammer I was worried The Elite would just beat Death Triangle and not skip a beat but I’m glad they went with the strong storytelling with Fenix finally doing Pac’s biding with the hammer

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Would guess Death Triangle winning means Omega and the Bucks don’t advance to the post-PPV press conference. Would guess Death Triangle winning means Omega and the Bucks don’t advance to the post-PPV press conference.

Romanallday @AEWallday_ @WrestlinRealest When omega resigns they will win the belts @WrestlinRealest When omega resigns they will win the belts

The Elite is the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. They won the titles at All Out by beating Hangman Adam Page and The Dark Order in the tournament final.

However, following their issues with Punk, they were forced to vacate the titles, with Death Triangle eventually winning it on an episode of Dynamite by beating Best Friends.

It now remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Omega and The Young Bucks going forward and if their storyline with PAC, Fenix, and Penta will continue.

Do you think The Elite should've won at Full Gear? Sound off in the comment section below.

