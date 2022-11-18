When Renee Paquette got major "heat" from WWE because of her husband Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose)

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are one of the most recognizable married couples in all of wrestling. However, the recently-signed AEW backstage personality got major heat because of her husband about three years back when she was at Stamford-based company.

Jon Moxley is an AEW original. He rejected a contract extension with WWE in favor of signing with All Elite Wrestling just as it was starting in 2019. However, at the time, Renee Paquette was still working for World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Renee Young.

Due to COVID-19, she was forced to conduct some of her official duties online. While recording a segment, Jon Moxley made a surprise cameo. According to Jon Moxley, that surprise appearance got Renee in 'hot water' with the company's higher-ups.

During his interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Moxley was asked if his wife got any heat for the cameo that he did during WWE Backstage.

Mike Johnson: "Did your wife get any heat for your cameo on the WWE Backstage deal, where you and the dog made a quick cameo, did anybody get heat for that because the internet blew up over that for 10 seconds?" Jon Moxley: "Short answer is yes. I'll tell you a story off air actually."

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley will face MJF at Full Gear 2022

Jon Moxley will take on MJF in the main event of Full Gear to defend his AEW World Championship. In what will be the final pay-per-view for AEW in 2022, the Salt of the Earth will attempt to win his first-ever title in All Elite Wrestling.

This is not the first time we have seen MJF and Moxley feud over the world title, with the two having a great match at All Out 2020. Moxley won that match using Paradigm Shift, a move that was banned for that match.

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame The fun part of MJF/Mox is there are a million directions it could rationally go in. Mox could win. MJF could win clean to cement a face turn. MJF could win with help to try to push himself back into heel territory. The Firm could attack either guy. Regal could turn. Etc etc The fun part of MJF/Mox is there are a million directions it could rationally go in. Mox could win. MJF could win clean to cement a face turn. MJF could win with help to try to push himself back into heel territory. The Firm could attack either guy. Regal could turn. Etc etc

The build towards their Full Gear clash has heavily involved the Firm as well as William Regal, so there are a lot of possible finishes to this match. Fans are fully behind MJF, an AEW homegrown star, to finally win the big one.

