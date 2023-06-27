When top AEW star asked WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin to give him a "Stunner"

Many AEW stars cite WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin as their childhood idols, but one of his biggest fans-turned-wrestlers is undoubtedly CM Punk. According to the Second City Saint himself, he got into the legend's good books by requesting a Stunner.

Steve Austin's finisher, The Stunner, is an unparalleled move that is almost as versatile as Randy Orton's RKO. Additionally, the move was made famous through its utilization against The Rock, who often oversold the finish.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes some time ago, CM Punk recalled talking to the legend about when they'd utilize the move in a segment.

"And I walk up to him and go: 'Hey, what are you doing?' And he's like: 'What do you mean?' 'Do you mind just coming out and giving me a Stunner? And how else are we gonna send these people home?' And he was like: 'G****mn! Yeah. Alright, kid!' And here's a guy, and he literally was like: 'I've been back here, I don't know how many times, and ain't nobody ever asked me that before!' You know?"

The AEW star continued:

"And I was just like why the f**k hasn't anybody ever asked this guy, because I was like, I'm out the door. I might as well be able to say I took a Stunner. I think that's where Steve [Austin] took a liking to me? Again, if you never ask, the answer is always no. So that's when I started prodding him and there was a sliver in time where it was gonna happen."

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Stone Cold Steve Austin notably texted CM Punk after hearing about the AEW backstage brawl

The "Brawl Out Incident" will likely continue to sully AEW's reputation for quite some time, but despite how rampant the news was online, Steve Austin somehow missed that CM Punk sustained an injury shortly before the brawl. Upon hearing this, the legend decided to text his longtime fan.

During an interview with Forbes, Steve Austin revealed that the two text back and forth now and then, but despite hardly talking, he loves the AEW star.

"Man, I just sent Punk a message last night. I didn't know he had torn his triceps. I haven't been following anything. I don't know what's going on with that. Me and Phil trade messages every here and there. We rarely talk, probably once or twice a year. I love the guy, and I don't even know if I mentored him because Punk's probably a lot smarter than I am." (H/T Forbes)

𝑴13 🔴⚪️ YEAH ! @m13_fcb What If



CM Punk Vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleMania 39 ⚜️ What If CM Punk Vs Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 39 ⚜️ https://t.co/EonY5Ljc42

Sadly, fans will likely never get to see the two men face off in the Squared Circle, despite Austin returning to the ring last year. However, while he never got the opportunity to face his idol, CM Punk clearly still has a deep relationship with the veteran.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes