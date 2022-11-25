When top AEW star viciously powerbombed Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has become a noteworthy name in the industry. His impressive streak as Universal Champion for over 800+ days has made it's way in WWE's list of accolades. Recently, a video resurfaced of him coming face-to-face with AEW's Keith Lee at Survivor Series 2019.

The Tribal Chief debuted on the main roster at Survivor Series in 2012 as part of The Shield. Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were introduced to the world as the Hounds of Justice, avenging all the wrongdoings in WWE.

The trio were trained and mentored at the company's developmental brand then known as Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Keith Lee had an unsuccessful tryout with the Stamford-based company in 2008. Nearly ten years later he was signed to NXT. In 2020, the former NXT Champion made his main roster debut on RAW until his release the following year.

In 2019 the Survivor Series match also featured an NXT team. Team SmackDown featured Reigns, Happy Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman and Chad Gable. The Red brand's team consisted of Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet. While NXT comprised Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Gunther and Keith Lee.

The WWE Champion and Lee were in the ring at one point in the match. The two charged each with built up blows. The former AEW Tag Team Champion powerbombed The Tribal Chief and attempted to pin him for his team's win but was unsuccessful.

Roman Reigns adds another feather to his cap

Over the past couple of years, there has been no dearth of competitors against Roman Reigns. From WWE legends to noteworthy fan favorites, all have been defeated by the 37-year-old.

Most recently, Logan Paul stepped up and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. At SummerSlam this year, The Bloodline leader ended his seven-year rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

Additionally, he has also added the accolade of being the WWE Champion for nearly 230+ days.

His cousins, The Usos, have beaten The New Day's record as longest reigning SmackDown Champions. The Bloodline is set to face The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens at Survivor Series War Games.

