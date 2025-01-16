"Where does it go?" - Veteran disliked MJF and Jeff Jarrett crudely insulting their partners on live AEW TV

A WWE and ECW veteran pointed out his problem with the segment between MJF and Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite. Both Maxwell and Jeff insulted each other's loved ones in their promos.

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer offered how he would've done the segment between Jeff Jarrett and MJF on AEW Dynamite this week. Maxwell and Jarrett had a promo segment on the show where Max disrespected Jeff's life partner with some disgraceful words, while Jarrett also fired back with insults about his mom and girlfriend.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer stated that he would've done something different than Jeff and MJF taking shots at each other's loved ones.

Trending

"I could've done without the shots of 'your girlfriend's a s*ut while your wife was married to somebody else.' Jeff played it up great 'cause he is like, 'hey this has all been done before.' However, then the retorts about your girlfriend being a promiscuous young lady, it got the ooo's and it got the aaa's but where does it go? [...] Jeff Jarrett was a referee, Jeff Jarrett was always Jerry Jarrett's son, who was a big star in wrestling."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Tommy Dreamer further explained how Jeff Jarrett's history in the business could be used in the segment before praising both of their performances.

"He was a skinny referee but the guy paid his dues and had to go through a lot of stuff to get where he was. He was also born with the silver spoon in his mouth. I kinda would've went that direction with Jeff telling him, 'Hey man I was you, Jeff was the scumbag before you were a scumbag but he was also getting in MJF's head. The beauty of what MJF also did, he sold Jeff's words just like Jeff. Jeff was laughing and shaking it off 'cause it's like, 'Yo bro, been there done that.'" [From 15:17-16:59]

Jeff Jarrett and MJF got physical during AEW Dynamite

After trading multiple insults with each other, MJF brought up Jeff Jarrett's friend, the late great Owen Hart, during their segment on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett had enough and punched Maxwell in the face, and they both got into a brawl as the officials had to separate both of them.

Henceforth, only time will tell where the story between MJF and Jeff Jarrett is headed after their segment this week.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit 'Busted Open' and give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback