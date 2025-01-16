  • home icon
  • "Where does it go?" - Veteran disliked MJF and Jeff Jarrett crudely insulting their partners on live AEW TV

A WWE and ECW veteran pointed out his problem with the segment between MJF and Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite. Both Maxwell and Jeff insulted each other's loved ones in their promos.

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer offered how he would've done the segment between Jeff Jarrett and MJF on AEW Dynamite this week. Maxwell and Jarrett had a promo segment on the show where Max disrespected Jeff's life partner with some disgraceful words, while Jarrett also fired back with insults about his mom and girlfriend.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer stated that he would've done something different than Jeff and MJF taking shots at each other's loved ones.

Tommy Dreamer further explained how Jeff Jarrett's history in the business could be used in the segment before praising both of their performances.

"He was a skinny referee but the guy paid his dues and had to go through a lot of stuff to get where he was. He was also born with the silver spoon in his mouth. I kinda would've went that direction with Jeff telling him, 'Hey man I was you, Jeff was the scumbag before you were a scumbag but he was also getting in MJF's head. The beauty of what MJF also did, he sold Jeff's words just like Jeff. Jeff was laughing and shaking it off 'cause it's like, 'Yo bro, been there done that.'" [From 15:17-16:59]

Jeff Jarrett and MJF got physical during AEW Dynamite

After trading multiple insults with each other, MJF brought up Jeff Jarrett's friend, the late great Owen Hart, during their segment on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett had enough and punched Maxwell in the face, and they both got into a brawl as the officials had to separate both of them.

Henceforth, only time will tell where the story between MJF and Jeff Jarrett is headed after their segment this week.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit 'Busted Open' and give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription.

Quick Links

