"Where is GOLDBERG?" - Wrestling fans confused by debuting 36-year-old star confronting former WWE NXT Champion in AEW

Fans have slammed AEW and their latest debutant Shane Taylor as he emerged to challenge Keith Lee during Rampage.

The segment started with Renee Paquette and Lee scheduled for an interview. The pair were set to get into a discussion about Lee's rift with Swerve Strickland when Shane Taylor emerged to seemingly challenge the former Bearcat and a potential partner. Swerve made it clear that he would like to reform his and Lee's partnership.

Swerve in our Glory will now face Shane Taylor Promotions at the ROH Final Battle. Ring of Honor fans were happy to see Taylor make his debut, as he has been touted since Tony Khan announced his purchase of the brand. Shane Taylor Promotions held the ROH Six-Man tag title throughout 2021.

The debut wasn't met with unanimous adulation. A number of fans cited the lack of impact the indie star could have, while others criticized the fact that he had debuted in a fashion which would make it seem like the fans were already acquainted with him.

This is perhaps best exemplified by the user below, who boldly questioned the likes of Goldberg and Tessa Blanchard, who have yet to make their AEW debuts.

Mycheal @EyezWide_Shut_ @AEWonTV Dude went from going toe to toe with Roman and Brock to playing ROH cosplay with his old partner. Unreal. @AEWonTV Dude went from going toe to toe with Roman and Brock to playing ROH cosplay with his old partner. Unreal.

Junkie 💎 @wwe_wwf_Junkie @AEWonTV Are we supposed to know who this guy is? Oh that’s right. We have google. @AEWonTV Are we supposed to know who this guy is? Oh that’s right. We have google.

Ben @imthatben



Just LAZY booking. AEW on TV @AEWonTV #AEWRampage Well THIS is interesting! Well THIS is interesting! 👀 #AEWRampage https://t.co/ieS5C4jC5c The funny thing about AEW is they keep having these random people just show up in the frame out of nowhere. If this new person is someone people should already know then wouldn't the wrestlers know this guy is suddenly walking around in the locker room?Just LAZY booking. twitter.com/AEWonTV/status… The funny thing about AEW is they keep having these random people just show up in the frame out of nowhere. If this new person is someone people should already know then wouldn't the wrestlers know this guy is suddenly walking around in the locker room?Just LAZY booking. twitter.com/AEWonTV/status…

PositiveWrestlingFan⭕️ @WhinyWrestling @AEWonTV I don’t know who that is…guess this isn’t aimed at me so I’ll not watch @AEWonTV I don’t know who that is…guess this isn’t aimed at me so I’ll not watch

Keith Lee and Shane Taylor used to be tag partners prior to the former joining WWE. Together, they were known as Pretty Boy Killers and held the VIP tag titles.

Are Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee on the same page in AEW?

Despite teaming up at the upcoming Final Battle event, Swerve in Our Glory have had issues with one another of late. The pair have had to squash their differences during their pursuit of the tag title after Swerve eliminated Lee at the Battle Royal for a world title.

They would put their differences aside and capture the tag titles, reigning until their Dynamite: Grand Slam loss to the Acclaimed. Their differences arose once again during the feud with the Acclaimed. After losing the title in a rematch of their successful AEW All Out defense, Swerve became more spiteful and sinister with his antics.

Things came to a standstill during the trilogy bout at AEW Full Gear, with Keith Lee leaving his partner to fight their opponents two-on-one only to lose eventually. Surely, Final Battle will be the last chance for the pair to get on the same page.

What did you make of Shane Taylor's debut? Join the discussion in the comments below.

