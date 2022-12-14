"Where they could have got those opinions from?" - Wrestling veteran questions AEW personnel's involvement in latest CM Punk-related incident

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette never misses a chance to criticize AEW. Cornette recently spoke about AEW personnel bashing CM Punk during the ROH Final Battle.

Fans at the merchandise stall at this weekend's ROH Final Battle had a pretty unusual encounter. The merchandise women and security were allegedly verbally bashing CM Punk in front of the fans.

Jim Cornette spoke about the fan's interaction with the AEW staff during a recent episode of Official Jim Cornette. Cornette said CM Punk's merchandise is being sold by the same guys, who are also slandering him:

"Not only that, but the people selling the merchandise, they're still selling CM Punk merchandise, are they not? Since he's still technically under contract... Who's in charge of the merchandise business in AEW? Wasn't that one of the buckaroos young wives that got to be the head merchandise person?... So, it's funny that the merchandise people are slandering a guy on the roster still that they're selling merchandise of." Cornette said (1:39 - 2:15)

He then continued, speculating that these views might represent those of AEW's higher-ups:

"I wonder where they could have got those opinions from, those merchandise sellers, possibly from their supervisors or authority figures. That's a great marketing tactic, yeah, here we got plenty of shirts of this a*hole' that would and the company if he came back, you can go see him somewhere else but buy one of these." (2:16 - 2:41)

Check out the interview below:

AEW star desired a potential dream bout against CM Punk

During a recent interview with DAZN, Ricky Starks spoke candidly about Punk's position in Tony Khan's promotion. He discussed the insightful advice he received from multi WWE Champion. The 32-year-old star also discussed facing The Straight Edge Superstar in a dream match.

"One of the minor things that I’m actually annoyed about is that I never actually got to have a match. It’s not to stroke my own ego, but it’s about iron really sharpening iron." Starks said (H/T Fightful.com)

Punk has not appeared on any All Elite Wrestling TV since his outburst at the post-All Out media scrum in September. He was suspended and stripped of his title. While it is widely reported that Tony Khan is attempting to buy out CM Punk's contract, it seems the former FTW Champion has put an end to rumors.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's words? Let us know in the comments section below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes