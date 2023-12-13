"Where is he?" - Former WWE star's move to AEW has left Bill Apter disheartened (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar's switch to AEW initially seemed to be a great move, according to legendary journalist Bill Apter. However, the current state of things is less than pleasant.

The former WWE Superstar in question is none other than Keith Lee. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, he had gone toe-to-toe against high-profile names like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. However, his last gimmick as the Bearcat was not very well received, and he was eventually released from his WWE contract in late 2021.

After he arrived in AEW, he was presented as a formidable force. His partnership with Swerve Strickland also saw him winning the tag team titles. However, his momentum fizzled out, and he began making fewer appearances as time passed.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter lamented the apparent disappearance of AEW star Keith Lee. He stated:

"You mentioned Keith Lee. I would give him the 2023 award of 'Where the heck is Keith Lee going.' Man, I thought when he was going into AEW, I said, 'This is great. This guy is gonna be a major force in AEW.' It's like, where is he?" [32:33 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what Keith Lee plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda with an H/T and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.