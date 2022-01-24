Which AEW stars' contracts are expiring soon in 2022?

According to reports, several AEW wrestlers' current contracts with the promotion will expire soon in 2022.

Top star Lio Rush recently claimed on Twitter that his current contract will soon run out. One of the major stories right now also circles around Cody Rhodes, who reportedly is working without a contract after his current one expired recently.

Which other AEW stars' contracts are expiring soon in 2022?

Jurassic Express' Marko Stunt is one of the few superstars who has not been spotted on any recent shows. Stunt has been teasing a potential change of character on Twitter, by hinting at a "resurrection."

Former Team Taz member Brian Cage, who was last seen in a major feud against Will Ospreay, hasn't been involved in any in-ring action for the promotion in several months.

Another top star in the form of Joey Janela has also commented regarding his contract status with the promotion. In a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp Janela claimed that his current contract expires in May 2022.

However, Janela has enjoyed his time working for the promotion and is open to continuing the partnership in the future.

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell recently chimed in with his thoughts regarding Cody Rhodes' AEW contract situation

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell spoke regarding the current contract situation with Cody Rhodes.

Mantell believes that Rhodes is working under a verbal contract right now with Tony Khan and not a signed contract.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Cody Rhodes was at his best on the microphone this past Dynamite! Cody Rhodes was at his best on the microphone this past Dynamite! https://t.co/eQk4YUQapD

Mantell also seems to think that All Elite Wrestling is portraying the angle on television in order to get more eyes on their product.

"I think it's just something [Cody's contract situation] to get eyes and thoughts on AEW. I don't think that, I mean, he's [Cody Rhodes] one of the founders of AEW, just Tony Khan coming along and having the money, putting behind it. But I think they're just working it for what they can get out of it and it will turn into an angle too. I think he has a contract and it maybe just a verbal contract with Tony Khan right now, there may not be a signed one, so that does mean that he's working without a contract," said Dutch Mantell.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of SmackTalk below:

As of right now, it remains to be seen which stars will stick around with All Elite Wrestling in 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cody Rhodes is definitely expected to be one of the superstars to officially re-sign with the company.

2 legends weighed in on the Danielson and Moxley interaction right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha