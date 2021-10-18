Which American Top Team members have come on AEW?

Over the past few months, the American Top Team have made their mark in AEW. Led by the evergreen Dan Lambert, fighters who represent ATT have also made cameo appearances in the promotion.

As things stand, the American Top Team is starting to establish their place as a big heel faction in AEW. While they're being accompanied by the Men of the Year, Lambert and his group are making quite the big moves in AEW.

So, with that being said, which members of the American Top Team have come to AEW?

Well, there's a long list of fighters from the American Top Team who have appeared in AEW. During the initial stages, Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Nunes were the two big names who appeared on AEW programming alongside Lambert.

However, regular members of the ATT who have been making big moves in AEW are Junior Dos Santos, Dalton Rosta, Austin Vanderford, and Paige VanZant.

On the latest edition of AEW Rampage, Dos Santos made his debut and teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky for a six-man tag team match against The Inner Circle.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant has also found her rhythm. Rosta and Vanderford have done an incredible job in the ongoing feud between The Inner Circle and American Top Team.

Other fighters from the American Top Team have also made their presence known in AEW

Other fighters from the American Top Team, including Kayla Harrison and Andrei Arlovski, have appeared in AEW. However, it is UFC sensation Jorge Masvidal who has stolen the show with his cameo appearances.

On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Masvidal caught Chris Jericho with a flying knee strike after Jericho and Jake Hager's match against Men of the Year.

In last week's episode of AEW Rampage in Miami, Masvidal did the same and caught Jericho with another knee strike, which led to a victory for Page, Sky, and Dos Santos.

Edited by Abhinav Singh