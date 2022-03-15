“He’s very serious about the maintenance of his body” - Which young AEW star is a follower of DDP Yoga?

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, also known as DDP, has revealed that a number of young AEW stars are highly invested in his famed DDP Yoga program. He particularly named former TNT Champion Darby Allin as a regular participant in the DDP Yoga initiative.

Allin is known to put his body through the wringer on a regular basis. The face-painted star's matches in AEW are seen as one of the most wince-inducing bouts in the young company's history.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, DDP noted that Allin, The Lucha Brothers, and The Young Bucks must be in unimaginable pain due to their in-ring style. DDP is happy that someone like Darby is a follower of his yoga program.

"I just can’t imagine what these kids today are doing to their bodies," said Page. "Like Darby Allin is one of my very good friends and he does the program, five / six days a week as part of what he does. He’s very serious about the maintenance of his body. But I was down to his house, he has this show that’s coming out on TNT or TBS, one of them, and it’s called Darby’s day off. I was there as I watched him, in a jeep, build a ramp and jump over his house and crash into these little trailers. That’s what he does. All the abuse that he puts on his body, God, I just can’t imagine him and the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers. It’s all of them." (H/T Fightful.)

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta This is still the sickest bump of Darby Allin's career This is still the sickest bump of Darby Allin's career https://t.co/KM8cY6zPMn

Despite being officially retired for some time, the Master of the Diamond Cutter is still feeling the physical effects of his career. Apart from being the guru of his own yoga program and utilizing things like hyperbaric chambers, DDP stated that he has also used stem cell research.

"I’ve done the stem cells three times now," Page continued. "They’re helping. I’m in ridiculous shape. But I’m still sore, man. I just can’t imagine. All my work was really between thirty-five and forty-nine. Now I did some stuff after that, but it wasn’t big stuff." (H/T Fightful).

DDP Yoga has revolutionized the way wrestlers maintain their health

The wrestling world was deeply saddened when news broke of Scott Hall's passing at the age of 63. The man formerly known as Razor Ramon suffered three heart attacks over the weekend and was placed on life support. But Hall ultimately passed away on Monday evening.

Scott Hall was in a dark place physically and mentally before Page introduced The Bad Guy to his DDP yoga program, changing his life for the better.

KB 🌹 @kaylavision If you guys have never watched The Resurrection of Jake the Snake, I highly recommend.



Scott Hall’s rehabilitation story via living with DDP/doing DDP Yoga is really inspiring. If you guys have never watched The Resurrection of Jake the Snake, I highly recommend. Scott Hall’s rehabilitation story via living with DDP/doing DDP Yoga is really inspiring.

Page also helped WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts back from the brink of no return. This journey was documented in the renowned documentary, "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake."

