Who is AEW Dark's latest debut Danielle Kamela?

Former WWE star Vanessa Borne, now wrestling under her real name Danielle Kamela, recently made her All Elite Wrestling debut. During the latest AEW Dark tapings, Kamela faced and lost to another former WWE Superstar in Marina Shafir.

The two women squared off in a match for the AEW Dark tapings on soundstage 21 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. When the match airs on AEW's official Youtube channel, many fans of the promotion might be wondering where the talented star came from.

Here we'll look to answer that with a little dive into Kamela's history.

Danielle Kamela is a former WWE Superstar who signed with the company in April 2016. Following her signing, Kamela was assigned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Shortly afterward, she made her WWE NXT debut at a live event, using her real name. In October 2016, Kamela made her television debut, working as an enhancement talent in a losing effort to Peyton Royce.

In June 2017, Kamela finally returned to WWE TV under the new name Vanessa Borne. She defeated Jayme Hachey in a Mae Young Classic qualifier match before being eliminated from the tournament in a blistering match with current AEW standout Serena Deeb.

Fast forward to 2019, Borne allied with Aliyah after helping her beat current AEW star Taynara Conti. The duo of Borne and Aliyah went on to beat Conti and Xia Li on the February 13th episode of NXT.

Danielle Kamela was released by WWE in 2021

After a middling four-year run in NXT, Kamela was reportedly called up to the main roster in January of 2020. In the meantime, Kamela also re-signed with WWE, but after months of inactivity, she was released on May 19, 2021.

Kamela's release from the company coincided with a slate of other names being let go. The likes of Kavita Devi, Jessamyn Duke, and Alexander Wolfe departed the company at the same time.

As things stand, Danielle Kamela has officially debuted and wrestled for AEW, but is yet to be signed by Tony Khan.

