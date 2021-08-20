Who is AEW star Sammy Guevara's girlfriend Pam?

Before this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Pam Nizio. The AEW Superstar was the center of massive headlines, as he also emerged victorious inside the ring against Shawn Spears.

In the lead-up to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara had mentioned that he had a special announcement. Fans have been patiently waiting to see what the announcement would turn out to be and it's safe to say that it was worth the wait.

The proposal took place before Dynamite went on air. The Spanish God brought his girlfriend down to the ring and kneeled to propose in front of the fans in the arena.

The Inner Circle member also delivered a short and heartfelt promo where he mentioned how supportive his girlfriend Pam has been to him throughout the years, during his whole journey in the world of professional wrestling.

Who is Sammy Guevara's girlfriend Pam?

Sammy Guevara's girlfriend turned fiancee Pam Nizio has mostly kept her life private. However, Nizio has appeared on multiple social media posts on Guevara's official Instagram handle.

Pam Nizio hails from Brazil and is currently based in Texas. Nizio attended the University of Houston. Her bio on the university's website suggests that she is interested in “researching anxiety disorders and how transdiagnostic vulnerabilities such as anxiety sensitivity, distress intolerance, and emotion dysregulation may underlie substance use and problematic health behaviors.”

Pam also has a twin sister named Priscilla, and is among the five children born to Joao Carlos Nizio and Patricia Nizio. The couple raised their children in Texas, and Pam's father Joao works for Emerson Process Management.

Guevara and Nizio have been dating each other since 2013 and back in February, the couple celebrated eight years together.

