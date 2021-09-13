Who created Kenny Omega's AEW theme song?

Kenny Omega has arguably been the biggest star in AEW for almost a year now. Since his arrival in AEW, Omega has been using a brand new theme song created by Little V Mills.

After jumping ship from New Japan Pro Wrestling to AEW, Kenny Omega ditched his iconic NJPW theme song, 'Devil's Sky.' The theme played a significant role in increasing Omega's stardom in New Japan and later gained worldwide popularity.

Kenny Omega's current AEW theme song is called, 'Battle Cry.' Check it out below:

Kenny Omega recently retained his AEW World Title against Christian Cage

At AEW All Out, Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage to retain the AEW World Championship. In the first episode of AEW Rampage, Christian beat Omega to win the IMPACT World Title. This loss also ended Omega's run as a Triple Champion.

Since capturing the AEW World Title, Kenny Omega has successfully defended it against PAC and Orange Cassidy in a three-way match, Rey Fenix, arch-rival Jon Moxley, and Jungle Boy.

In the closing stages of AEW All Out, Bryan Danielson confronted Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite, who had just recruited Adam Cole into the faction.

Days later, on AEW Dynamite, Danielson came face-to-face against Omega, and the two ignited a wild brawl. However, The Elite immediately jumped in to save Kenny Omega and attacked Danielson. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage came to the rescue, and the babyfaces successfully drove away The Elite.

It now remains to be seen if AEW is leading towards a singles match between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson in the near future.

