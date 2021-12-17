Hangman Adam Page is regarded as one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the business right now.

The reigning AEW World Champion has been at the top of his game throughout the past few months. After returning to AEW programming, Hangman Page captured the world's attention by beating former tag team partner Kenny Omega.

The reason why Hangman Page was on hiatus in the first place was due to the birth of his first child and to spend time with his wife. With that being said, who is Hangman Adam Page's wife?

Hangman Adam Page's wife is Amanda Woltz. The couple have been married since 2016 and recently welcomed their first child.

Hangman Adam Page's run as the AEW World Champion so far

At AEW Full Gear 2021, Hangman Adam Page won the AEW World Championship by beating his former tag team partner and Elite stablemate, Kenny Omega. The two men put on an incredible match with Page beating the God of Pro Wrestling to win the world championship.

On the same night, Bryan Danielson became the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship by beating Miro in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

After weeks of back-and-forth, Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson finally squared off in an AEW ring, facing each other in the opening match of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2021.

At the show, Page and Danielson took each other to their absolute limit and the match between the two eventually ended in a draw after a contest that went the full one hour.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see what is next in store for Hangman Adam Page. A rematch against Danielson is expected to take place at some point down the road, presumably at a pay-per-view, after their recent encounter ended in a draw.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see a rematch between Adam Page and Brian Danielson? Yes No 3 votes so far