"Who did we hurt doing it"? - Kenny Omega makes a heartbreaking confession; potential CM Punk link revealed

Kenny Omega has made a heartbreaking confession about an AEW show he holds close to his heart and how he was hurt by what happened to it. The fans will want to know more about what happened.

Ad

Omega is one of the Executive Vice Presidents in AEW, along with The Young Bucks. Before they went their separate ways, they had a show on social media called Being The Elite, which was essentially a travel vlog and documented everything the group would do.

The former AEW World Champion was a guest on Adi Shankar’s YouTube channel when he spoke out about how he enjoyed watching past episodes of Being The Elite and how they never hurt anybody.

Ad

Trending

He said:

“Who did we hurt by doing this? Nobody. Who would it hurt if we did it today? Nobody. But, it would offend somebody, and that somebody would go out of their way to make sure they would hurt us.” [H/T - AIR on X]

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk link speculated after Kenny's revelation

After Kenny Omega revealed how he misses doing shows on Being The Elite, a fan pointed out a potential link to CM Punk and the closure of the show.

CM Punk was fired by AEW in September of 2023 after his infamous backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Dave Meltzer reported just a few days after that incident that Punk sent The Elite a legal notice about a skit they did on the show, Being The Elite.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Subsequently, what followed a month later was the last episode of Being The Elite and the series was never fully on board after that. The fan theorized that the current WWE star might have been the reason for the show ending and that the ‘somebody’ that Kenny Omega was referring to could have been CM Punk.

It will be interesting to see if anything else comes out on this matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More