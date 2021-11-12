Who is Kenny Omega's former Golden Lovers tag team partner Kota Ibushi?

Kenny Omega's former Golden Lovers tag team partner Kota Ibushi is a professional wrestler who competes primarily for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During Omega and Ibushi's time together in Japan, the duo teamed up in the early stages of their careers before going their separate ways.

The duo mostly appeared for Japan's DDT Pro-Wrestling promotion and also in NJPW. However, in 2014, Kenny Omega left DDT and signed full-time with NJPW. He appeared under the moniker of The Cleaner and was unveiled as the newest member of The Bullet Club.

Kota Ibushi moved up to the heavyweight division, while Omega remained in the junior heavyweight division. As The Cleaner, Omega became The Bullet Club's primary junior heavyweight star.

In 2016, Ibushi announced his resignation from NJPW and had a short run with WWE. The Golden Star competed in WWE's first-ever Cruiserweight Classic tournament and also on WWE NXT. Ibushi eventually returned to NJPW in October of 2016 as Tiger Mask W and under his original name the following year.

Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega's reunion as The Golden Lovers

In 2018, at Wrestle Kingdom 12, Kota Ibushi defeated Cody Rhodes. On the following New Year Dash!!, Rhodes attacked Ibushi after a loss to The Bullet Club in a tag team match. However, Kenny Omega prevented Rhodes from doing so.

At New Beginning in Sapporo, following Omega's IWGP US Heavyweight Title loss to Jay White, The Bullet Club leader prevented Hangman Adam Page from stepping up to White and challenging for his newly won title.

This led to Cody Rhodes' interference, who then mercilessly attacked Omega alongside other members of The Bullet Club, including Page. Ibushi would go on to save Omega and reunite The Golden Lovers once again.

Hangman Page recently referenced Kota Ibushi in AEW:

Following the reunion, The Golden Lovers faced The Bullet Club featuring Cody Rhodes in action. At NJPW's Strong Style Evolved, The Golden Lovers defeated The Young Bucks in an incredible tag team match and, at Dominion, Ibushi was also in Omega's corner as he defeated Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Shortly afterward, The Golden Lovers and The Young Bucks formed a sub-group called The Golden Elite. However, following Omega's departure from NJPW for AEW, The Golden Lovers disbanded yet again.

