Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or simply known as MJF to AEW fans, is currently regarded as one of the best heels in all of professional wrestling.

As someone who always maintains kayfabe and stays in character, MJF has also had issues with his mother in the past.

In a previous interview with Busted Open Radio, MJF's mother claimed that her son should've been the face of every birth control advertisement. She also went on to address her son's disrespectful and ungrateful behavior.

“I got to tell you, here’s what I thought. I think Max should be the face of every advertisement and health class of why you should use birth control. That is my honest opinion, he is so ridiculously disrespectful, he is beyond ungrateful. I cannot get over what he has turned into, and I am sick to tell you the truth,” said Nina Friedman.

With that being said, who are MJF's parents?

MJF's parents are Steven and Nina Friedman. In real-life, there is no doubt in the fact that the couple has always been supportive of their son. However, in the world of professional wrestling, Steven and Nina don't see eye-to-eye with the fast rising AEW Superstar.

MJF is currently feuding with CM Punk in AEW

Over the course of the past few weeks, MJF has been verbally sparring with CM Punk on AEW.

The two men even went back-and-forth with one another in a promo segment that opened Dynamite a few weeks back. It certainly got the fans talking, courtesy of the incredible mic skills of the two men involved.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF competed in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

During the match, Friedman surprisingly eliminated his fellow Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow from the match and eventually confirmed his place in next week's final. At Winter Is Coming, MJF will face Dante Martin.

