"Who sanctioned this?", "We praying" - Fans worried for 19-year-old AEW star facing nearly 300-pound powerhouse

AEW fans have started sending out prayers to 19-year-old Nick Wayne after it was confirmed that he would be facing a 282 lb powerhouse on Dynamite next week. This will undoubtedly be a terrifying ordeal for him.

Nick Wayne is one of Christian Cage’s loyal soldiers and is often by his side. On Dynamite last Wednesday, as Wayne was attacking Hook, out came Samoa Joe after months of being away. That sent The Patriarchy scrambling outside the ring before they could inflict even more damage to Hook.

In more bad news for Nick Wayne, it was announced on AEW Collision that he would go toe-to-toe with Samoa Joe on Dynamite next week.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seeing this announcement, the fans on X were in shock and sent out prayers for the teenage star. Some cheekily asked how AEW could sanction this match, and others said that it was going to be a squash match, and the result would be instant.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fan reactions on X.

AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May praises Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe divides opinion in AEW. He does not have many fans because he goes about doing his job without any fuss.

His no-nonsense approach may have caught the eye of Mariah May, as she recently revealed how much she admires him. Speaking on Zaslow Show, she said:

"I think he’s just real. He’s so real, every promo he does... I'm not one for nonsense, dreams, and fantasies, I say it how it is. I think Samoa Joe... people hated him, they love him now, but he’s someone who just says it how it is. Even the way he wrestles, it’s so real, so honest, that I just think... I like that. I like that kind of stuff in a world of nonsense and everybody playing dress-up, I like Samoa Joe."

Joe will no doubt appreciate the rising star's kind words and hope to win his match against Nick Wayne on Dynamite next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback