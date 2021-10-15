Why Cody Rhodes compares himself to Woody from Toy Story

Cody Rhodes wants to be taken out of the AEW toybox.

This morning, Cody Rhodes was a guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray to discuss all things AEW. During the segment, Bully Ray asked Cody how he feels about fans booing him after everything he's done to help get AEW off the ground. Rhodes offered a fascinating comparison:

"All right, so I'm gonna use a real modern-day example as everyone's seen the movie Toy Story," Cody Rhodes began. "So, Woody was having a hell of a time, he was having a great time, he was getting played with every day, he was the number one toy. Buzz Lightyear shows up. Woody gets thrown in the toy box. If you're wondering how I feel. Take a peek at how Woody felt in the very first Toy Story because that, to a degree, has been my role lately."

Cody Rhodes isn't panicking over his current standing with AEW fans

Despite the current fan response, Cody Rhodes doesn't seem worried about his situation and says he just wants to enjoy the moment.

"However, with that said and my pettiness aside," Cody Rhodes continued. "I have been doing this since I was 15 years old, and that education is invaluable in terms of me not panicking, and in terms of also me enjoying this moment. I've never had a run like this in my career where everything was happening so much at once, personally and professionally, and I want to ride the wave. I want to look back at it and enjoy it but, yes, if anyone wants to know perhaps how I feel, I identify with Woody from Toy Story, if that makes any sense. That's where I'm at with it."

What direction Rhodes will take on AEW in the weeks to come remains to be seen. Hopefully, for the sake of The American Nightmare, he has the same epiphany that Woody had at the end of Toy Story, but only time will tell.

