"Why don't you embarass me with my parents watching" - Claudio Castagnoli's former friend lays out a challenge in AEW

AEW star and current Ring of Honor World Champion, Claudio Castganoli, got into a war of words with former friend, Eddie Kingston, on AEW Collision.

The two men sat down with Tony Schiavone and had a war of words. Eddie Kingston, ever the maverick and unsteady one, went to an extreme, and stated that he will put his NJPW Openweight Championship title on the line in front of his parents, against Castagnoli at AEW Grand Slam.

Eddie Kingston said:

“You know what? Since you are so confident. New York. Why don't you embarrass me with my parents watching, for that Ring of Honor world title? Even better. I am gonna sell some tickets. I’ll put this championship on the line. The New Japan Openweight Championship on the line. A title that means so much to me that I will die for. Won't you do that then?” [1:10 - [1:32]

Claudio Castagnoli said he will accept the challenge, but under one condition.

“Under one circumstance. You still owe me a handshake and you still owe me respect.” [1:32 - 1:39]

Castagnoli was referencing an alleged incident that took place between the two men 15 years ago, where Kingston did not shake his hand, apprently not showing respect to him.

The match between the two will no doubt be interesting, and with Kingston’s parents there to watch at ringside, it will add another layer of excitement to an already heated rivalry.

