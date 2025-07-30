  • home icon
  • "Why would he hire him?" "TK been hiring less WWE washouts" - Fans make a desperate plea to Tony Khan to not sign RAW star

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 30, 2025 10:33 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via AEW
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via: AEW's YouTube and WWE.com)

Tony Khan has been known to level up his All Elite Wrestling roster every now and then. He has made multiple huge signings in the past, with some significant ones being ex-WWE Superstars. Fans on X (fka Twitter) recently urged him not to hire Karrion Kross after his contract expires in August.

Karrion Kross has gained widespread popularity over the past few months in WWE. He is currently involved in a feud with Sami Zayn, and they're set to have the final match of their trilogy at SummerSlam. They first competed against each other at Night of Champions, where Sami picked up the win.

Many fans believe that Kross might leave WWE and join All Elite Wrestling once his contract is up. A fan took to X to urge Tony Khan not to hire Kross after his contract expires.

"@/TonyKhan don’t you dare hire Kross when his contract is up. He S*CKS," he wrote.

This garnered mixed reactions from fans, with some fans praising Kross while others disagreed. Some fans also suggested that Kross should go to TNA.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans&#039; reactions to the tweet (credits: X)
Fans' reactions to the tweet (credits: X)

It will be interesting to see if Kross re-signs with WWE in late August.

Tony Khan makes major changes to AEW

According to a new report, Tony Khan has made some major changes to All Elite Wrestling. It is also believed that the recent success of AEW can also be accredited a little to this change.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that the AEW President is now conducting production meetings differently. Tony used to meet with people involved personally before the show, but now he is actually conducting production meetings together with everyone in a room.

It's good to see Tony Khan making changes to the workings of AEW. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the promotion after the success of All In: Texas.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
