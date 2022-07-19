AEW star Jade Cargill deactivates her Twitter account, real reason disclosed

Jade Cargill recently deactivated her Twitter account without disclosing the reason behind the move. However, the TBS Champion has now shed light on her decision to distance herself from the social media platform.

This isn't the first time Cargill has deactivated her Twitter handle, as she initially stepped away from the microblogging site in December 2021. Back then, the 30-year-old champion cited "spending way too much time on social media" as the reason behind her move.

In a now-expired Instagram story, the 30-year-old explained why she left Twitter, despite continuing to operate her other social media accounts. She noted that Instagram is a more lucrative platform when compared to her other handles.

“Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing." (H/T: SEScoops)

Jade Cargill, alongside her Baddies, is currently embroiled in a feud with Athena and Kris Statlander. The heel stable recently attacked the duo during Rampage, heating up the rivalry further.

Jade Cargill has officially surpassed Goldberg's 462-day undefeated streak

AEW recently took to Twitter to notify fans that Cargill has been undefeated for 500 days in the promotion. So far, the star has won all 34 of her sanctioned matches, and fans have compared her streak to Goldberg's undefeated streak in the late '90s.

Goldberg was undefeated for 462 days before eventually suffering a defeat at the hands of Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see which star will potentially step up to the dominant TBS Champion.

What are your thoughts on the AEW star's decision to deactiavte her Twitter account? Sound off in the comments below.

