"Why is he so obsessed with me" - Anna Jay reacts after AEW star drags her name on Dynamite

Anna Jay has reacted to a popular AEW star referencing her name during a promo on tonight's Dynamite. The star in question is MJF.

Tonight's episode of Dynamite took place in Long Island, the hometown of the AEW World Champion. Thus, the day was celebrated as 'MJF Day.' He kicked off the segment by singing, and then as he made his way to the ring, Friedman was handed the key to the city of Long Island.

After receiving it, MJF addressed the crowd. He mentioned that he deserved the honor of receiving the key and then followed it by stating that Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin did not. He also took a shot at Jack Perry by insulting his real-life girlfriend, Anna Jay.

“There are people out there who frankly don’t deserve it. Losers like Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, and worst of all Jungle Boy. Man the only thing Jungle Boy’s ever going to have is a girlfriend with a wandering eye and a tiny little p****,” MJF said. [00:25 - 00:45]

Anna Jay reacted to the comments by claiming that Friedman was obsessed with her.

"Why is he so obsessed with me. Jeez," Anna Jay tweeted.

The segment came to an end with Jungle Boy Jack Perry attacking MJF.

