Why Tony Schiavone refused to watch WWE WrestleMania 41

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone made a huge revelation regarding WWE WrestleMania 41. He has been a massive part of AEW programming since the very beginning of the promotion. Both companies had significant events planned last week.
While WWE WrestleMania was massive in numbers, it didn't quite live up to the hype. Meanwhile, the Tony Khan-led promotion celebrated as it became the longest-running prime-time wrestling show in Turner Networks' history. The promotion announced a special edition, Spring BreakThru, to celebrate the major feat, which was filled with twists and turns.
While speaking with What Happened When, Tony Schiavone said he didn't watch the Showcase of Immortals because he was getting to know about the event anyway. Meanwhile, he also hoped that AEW would keep its moment alive with great shows.
“Not comparing [AEW Dynamite], like the fans online want to do to WrestleMania. Because I didn’t watch WrestleMania. I don’t need to watch WrestleMania because I know a lot of people will tell me about it moving forward. And I just thought it was a great night for us, and hopefully we can continue to pick up on that momentum," Schiavone said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]
AEW failed to improve its ratings on Dynamite following WWE WrestleMania
This week's Dynamite was an excellent show in terms of in-ring quality and storytelling. It featured MJF, Will Ospreay, Hurt Syndicate, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and many others. Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter headlined it as the duo fought to secure a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation finals. In the end, Jamie stood tall.
However, as per Wrestlenomics, the Wednesday Night show drew a 521,000 total audience and was rated 0.14 among the standard demographics.
It remains to be seen how AEW will manage to increase its ratings.