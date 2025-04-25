Why Tony Schiavone refused to watch WWE WrestleMania 41

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone made a huge revelation regarding WWE WrestleMania 41. He has been a massive part of AEW programming since the very beginning of the promotion. Both companies had significant events planned last week.

Ad

While WWE WrestleMania was massive in numbers, it didn't quite live up to the hype. Meanwhile, the Tony Khan-led promotion celebrated as it became the longest-running prime-time wrestling show in Turner Networks' history. The promotion announced a special edition, Spring BreakThru, to celebrate the major feat, which was filled with twists and turns.

While speaking with What Happened When, Tony Schiavone said he didn't watch the Showcase of Immortals because he was getting to know about the event anyway. Meanwhile, he also hoped that AEW would keep its moment alive with great shows.

Ad

Trending

“Not comparing [AEW Dynamite], like the fans online want to do to WrestleMania. Because I didn’t watch WrestleMania. I don’t need to watch WrestleMania because I know a lot of people will tell me about it moving forward. And I just thought it was a great night for us, and hopefully we can continue to pick up on that momentum," Schiavone said. [H/T - EWrestlingNews]

Ad

Ad

AEW failed to improve its ratings on Dynamite following WWE WrestleMania

This week's Dynamite was an excellent show in terms of in-ring quality and storytelling. It featured MJF, Will Ospreay, Hurt Syndicate, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and many others. Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter headlined it as the duo fought to secure a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation finals. In the end, Jamie stood tall.

Ad

However, as per Wrestlenomics, the Wednesday Night show drew a 521,000 total audience and was rated 0.14 among the standard demographics.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how AEW will manage to increase its ratings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More