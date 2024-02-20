Wife of late Brodie Lee shares heartbreaking personal update; condolences to Huber family 

The widow of the late AEW star Brodie Lee has provided a heartbreaking personal update on social media. She took to X to share a post about the unfortunate passing of their pet dog, Bubs.

Huber's late husband, Brodie Lee, had a memorable run in AEW and won the TNT Championship. He tragically passed away in December 2020. He is survived by his spouse and his sons, Nolan and Brodie Lee Jr. The latter, known to fans as Negative One, is the leader of Lee's faction, the Dark Order.

In her post on X, Amanda Huber penned a touching message for her departed dog, voicing the hope that the latter will be reunited with the former Wyatt Family member.

"My heart is broken. We said goodbye to Bubs tonight and I'm devastated. The best dog I've ever met. Your dad is gonna be so happy to have you back Bubs. Now go eat a hot dog with him and then nap in a sunbeam. We will love you forever (heart emoji) (paw-print emoji)," wrote Amanda Huber.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Amanda Huber was hired by the Jacksonville-based promotion as a part of its Community Outreach team in 2021. Reports suggest that she now has a backstage role in AEW.

We at Sportskeeda extend our sincere condolences to Amanda Huber and her family.