Wild speculation on Goldberg leaving WWE for AEW amid rumors of contract expiring soon 

AEW personality Jim Ross recently opened up about the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg joining All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

Recently it was reported that the WCW legend hasn't got long left on his current WWE deal, and that he has no obligatory matches he needs to compete in. The last time Goldberg competed was against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Hall of Famer has had a wild few years since coming out of retirement in 2016, becoming a two-time Universal Champion beating Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, with numerous documentaries being made about his legendary career.

But could that legendary career continue in AEW? Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked about whether Goldberg will ever join the company. While the legendary commentator shut it down initially, he did say that in wrestling, never say never.

"That's strictly a Tony Khan question and I don't want to pretend to think for Tony. He's a different level than I, and he and I don't have that relationship; we don't talk about creative. Which is fine with me, I'm not complaining about that by the way. But I don't see it right now. I can't conclusively say 'never' or whatever 'cause I don't know. My guess is no, but stranger things, of course, have happened," said JR. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Will the WWE Hall of Famer ever make the jump to AEW? Only time will tell!

If Goldberg joined AEW, he would also be returning to TBS and TNT

When AEW Dynamite debuted in October 2019. It was the first time in 18 years that there was a weekly wrestling show on the TNT network following the demise of WCW in 2001.

Goldberg, of course, was an integral part of WCW's success in the 1990s, with his legendary streak coming at a time when Monday Nitro on TNT was beating WWE RAW every single week.

Da Man's legendary streak began on the September 22, 1997, edition of Nitro against Hugh Morrus, squashing the future WWE Superstar in just under three minutes.

Not only was September 22, 1997 significant due to Goldberg's arrival in WCW, but on the same night, Stone Cold Steve Austin hit Vince McMahon with a stunner for the very first time on Monday Night RAW.

