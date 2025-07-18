"Will be forgotten in three months" - Goldberg's WWE retirement gets negatively compared to Sting's send-off in AEW by wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Scott D’Amore has compared Goldberg's WWE retirement to Sting’s AEW retirement, highlighting the differences. He laid it all out for the fans to see and said his retirement will be forgotten in three months.

The WWE Hall of Famer took on Gunther on Saturday Night's Main Event and had a decent match. However, Gunther came out on top, and after their match, as Bill was giving his retirement speech, the live feed got cut off.

That prompted him to hit out at the company a few days later, and now Scott D’Amore has pointed out that it was ironic that the WWE Hall of Famer chose to end his career there, and compared it to Sting's retirement match.

Writing on the D’Amore Drop, he pointed out:

“It’s ironic that Goldberg chose to not only turn down AEW’s offer to end his career there, but elected to throw shade at them in public. Goldberg’s final match, bluntly, will be forgotten in three months. Compare that to the final run Sting got in AEW. Sting’s retirement speech also aired in full.” [H/T The D'Amore Drop]

Scott D’Amore says Goldberg’s WWE sendoff was not special

In the same post, Scott D’Amore also pointed out that he had seen Ariel Helwani’s show and noticed that Goldberg was not happy. He also pointed out how it did not feel special.

“I understand watching Ariel Helwani’s show that Bill isn’t happy with aspects of his sendoff. I agree with Bill — it wasn’t enough. There were some nice touches, but it didn’t feel 'big' enough. It wasn’t special.” [H/T The D'Amore Drop]

Those comments are as honest as they come, and it will be interesting to see what Goldberg will have to say about this. A lot of fans will also amplify the comparison to Sting’s retirement match, and one can't help but think it will be playing on his mind, too.

